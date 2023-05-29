White Sox, Liam Hendriks Post Heartwarming Video Ahead of Activation

White Sox, Liam Hendriks post heartwarming videos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Liam Hendriks is expected to be activated to the White Sox roster on Monday, according to the team and multiple reports.

In conjunction with his activation, the White Sox posted a heartwarming video filled with admirable sayings from his teammates. Check out the video here.

Your journey is an inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud.



Welcome back, Liam Hendriks! pic.twitter.com/fbQ6jwJsks — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2023

"Liam is a special person and a big part of our team. If anyone can get through something like this, it's you," said Joe Kelly.

"Liam, we all love you, can't wait to have you back in the clubhouse. Can't wait to have you back closing games for us," Lucas Giolito said.

"Your fight's been truly admirable and we're just glad to have you back and getting on the bump for us," Andrew Vaughn said.

"We're so excited to have you back. What you mean for this team, the bullpen, the clubhouse," Ethan Katz said.

"Somehow, some way, you stayed positive the entire time. I find that extremely inspirational," Dylan Cease said.

Hendriks posted a highlight reel video with the caption "TODAY 💥 Grateful to be back @whitesox 🖤"

Hendriks, 34, was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkins in early December 2022. On January 7, he announced his diagnosis via social media.

From December to April, Hendriks went through four rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. He remained active, despite the taxing repercussions of cancer treatment, throwing bullpens at Camelback Ranch in Arizona during the Sox’ spring training.

Hendriks went through his last round of chemotherapy on Apr. 3 — the day of the Sox’ home opener. Later in April, he began completing rehab assignments.

He completed multiple outings in Arizona and with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights before returning to the team. Since his return, he’s thrown two live bullpens with the Sox, in which the White Sox have met as an organization afterwards to decide his next steps.

His last live bullpen was Friday before the second game of the White Sox-Tigers series at Comerica Park. Grifol mentioned to the media his velocity ticked up from his first live session and said Hendriks “feels good.”

Hendriks will have the opportunity to pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday during the Sox’ series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

