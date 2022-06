White Sox Minor League Farm Report: June 12, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Adam Haseley continued his hot streak in Charlotte, Wes Kath had a couple of hits in Kannapolis, and the Barons earned a walk off winner in the 13th inning!

This and more on yesterday’s recap from down on the farm!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (22-37)

Mark Payton (LF): 1-for-5, RBI, R

Adam Haseley (CF): 2-for-5, 2B, HR (8), 2 RBI, R

Gavin Sheets (1B): 0-for-5, K

Romy Gonzalez (SS): 1-for-4, 2B, R, K

Ryder Jones (DH): 2-for-4, RBI

Zack Remillard (3B): 3-for-4, 3B, RBI, K

JB Olson (SP): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K 22 pitches – 17 strikes

Kade McClure (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

Andrew Perez (RP): 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Hunter Schryver (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

FINAL: Charlotte Knights 6, Louisville Bats 1 | Box Score

LHP Brandon Finnegan delivers... and catches a liner to end the game! pic.twitter.com/stl5qzpRRV — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 12, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (22-35)

Lenyn Sosa (SS): 2-for-4, HR (13), RBI, R, 2 BB

Tyler Neslony (RF): 2-for-6, 2B, 2 R, K

Yoelqui Cespedes (CF): 1-for-6, RBI, R, K

JJ Muno (3B): 2-for-4, HR (1), 3 RBI, R, BB, K

Jason Bilous (SP): 5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K 93 pitches – 65 strikes

Theo Denlinger (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Taylor Broadway (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)

FINAL/13: Birmingham Barons 7, Pensacola Blue Wahoos 6 | Box Score

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (30-27)

Duke Ellis (LF): 2-for-5, 2B, HR (6), RBI, 2 R, 2 K

Moises Castillo (SS): 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB, K

Oscar Colas (CF): 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, K

Bryan Ramos (DH-3B): 1-for-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB

Luis Mieses (RF): 2-for-4, 2B, 4 RBI, R, BB

Tyler Osik (C): 2-for-3, 3 RBI, R, BB, K

Luis Moncada (SP): 2.2 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 K 57 pitches – 33 strikes

Wilber Perez (RP): 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Ty Madrigal (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

FINAL: Winston-Salem Dash 10, Greensboro Grasshoppers 11 | Box Score

Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (23-34)

James Beard (CF): 1-for-5, RBI, R, 2 K

Wes Kath (3B): 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K

Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-4, R, BB, K

DJ Gladney (RF): 2-for-5, 3 R

Wilfred Veras (1B): 2-for-4, HR (5), 3 RBI, 2 R, K

Benyamin Bailey (LF): 2-for-4, HR (3), 4 RBI, R

Nick Thornquist (C): 2-for-4, HR (1), 2 RBI, 3 R, K

Tommy Sommer (SP): 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN) 66 pitches – 44 strikes

Chase Plymell (RP): 2.1 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

FINAL: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 12, Down East Wood Ducks 5 | Box Score

Wes Kath with a gap wedge, and he drops it right on the green for a RBI double. Beard scores. 12-5 #Ballers.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/1pSC1kvVoP — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 12, 2022

Arizona Complex League (ACL) White Sox (4-1)

No Game Yesterday

Dominican Summer League (DSL) White Sox (6-0)

No Game Yesterday

Editor's Note: "White Sox Minor League Farm Report: June 12, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th.

