White Sox' Lance Lynn Wants to Close in WBC; Pedro Grifol Declines

Lance Lynn wants to close in WBC championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lance Lynn made his final start for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday during a 9-7 win over Venezuela.

He pitched four innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs. He struck out two and walked one batter in the United States victory.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

That start is slated to be his last in the WBC before he returns to the White Sox after USA's championship game against Japan on Tuesday night. But, Lynn wants to play in the final bout of the tournament.

"I asked the White Sox if I could close... they said 'Absolutely not,'" Lynn said to A.J. Pierzynski on Foul Territory TV.

"I asked the White Sox if I could close... they said 'Absolutely Not'"



Lance Lynn kept it real today on #FTLive 😂



Full interview here: https://t.co/fTXTYFbEvV pic.twitter.com/RZ0lzXfCQ2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 20, 2023

When hearing that Shohei Ohtani might close for Japan, despite starting a recent game, Lynn wants to apply the same logic to his playing.

"If he's slated to be able to close then I'm gonna have to get on the phone with Rick [Hahn] today and see if I can close," Lynn said.

Unfortunately for Lynn, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told the media on Tuesday Lynn will not be available to play for Team USA on Tuesday.

"He’s not available," Grifol told Scott Merkin. "And I think there’s a video out there, somebody asked, 'Hey, Ohtani is thinking of closing the game? I’ll have to make a call to Rick.’ He’s not available tonight."

Team USA will have to move forward without Lynn, who has pitched well in the tournament. As for the Sox, they'll be returning one of their best starters to Arizona from a successful outing in the WBC.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.