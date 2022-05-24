White Sox' Lance Lynn, Eloy Jiménez Could Soon Begin Rehab Assignments

Lynn, Jiménez could soon begin rehab assignments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Reinforcements could soon be on the way for the White Sox.

Starting pitcher Lance Lynn, who has been on the IL since Spring Training after undergoing knee surgery in early April, threw a batting practice session from the mound in advance of Tuesday's home game against the Red Sox. One of the participants in that batting practice was outfielder Eloy Jiménez, who has been out since late April with a hamstring tear that required surgery.

General manager Rick Hahn later said that both players could begin respective minor league rehab assignments as soon as next week.

"It's reasonable to expect that both players will continue on a pace that would allow them to begin rehab assignments within the next week," Hahn said.

Needless to say, those would be big additions for the White Sox. Lynn finished third in Cy Young voting last season by pitching to a 2.69 ERA across 157 innings. Once he returns — provided there are no other injuries — the White Sox will have seven starters in mix, including Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech, Johnny Cueto and Dallas Keuchel.

"If we have an embarrassment of pitching riches, that’s a problem I look forward to dealing with," Hahn said.

Jiménez, who slashed .222/.256/.333 with 1 home run and 7 RBI in 11 games before sustaining the hamstring injury, will look to find his form and liven an offense that remains 24th in MLB in runs per game.

As Hahn often says, injury timelines can be fluid and subject to change. But it certainly bodes well that each player is progressing well on their expected schedules (Hahn said on May 9 that Lynn was on track of a return in early June).

Stay tuned.

