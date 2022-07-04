White Sox Issue Statement on Highland Park Tragedy, Cancel Fireworks

White Sox issue statement on Highland Park tragedy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have issued a statement regarding Monday morning's tragedy in Highland Park.

In the statement, the team expressed its "deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of [Monday's] horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy."

The White Sox also said in the statement after consulting with Major League Baseball, Monday night's game against the Minnesota Twins will take place at 7:10 p.m. CT. Postgame fireworks have been canceled.

A moment of silence will be held before the start of Monday's game.

Here is the full statement:

Our hearts are with the Highland Park community. pic.twitter.com/QMfJ9xdfoj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 4, 2022

