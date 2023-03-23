White Sox Have Five Players in ESPN's Top 100

White Sox have 5 players in ESPN's Top 100 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is this the year it all comes together for the Chicago White Sox?

It's a fresh start with a new manager in Pedro Grifol. A clean bill of health for the roster.

And some strong play in the World Baseball Classic by Tim Anderson and Yoán Moncada.

Ahead of the 2023 MLB season, ESPN ranked the top 100 players in MLB and the White Sox had five players made the list.

Dylan Cease led the class, coming in at 43. Cease finished the 2022 season as the AL Cy Young runner-up, despite missing out an All-Star nod.

Anderson came in at 61, ranking 10th out of short stops on the list.

Luis Robert Jr. came in at 92, followed by Lucas Giolito at 97 and Eloy Jiménez at 100.

Former first baseman José Abreu came in at 89. What might really sting is Carlos Rodón came in at 34.

The White Sox' five players is tied for eighth most in the league, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners.

The crosstown rival Cubs had just a single player make the list. Dansby Swanson was ranked 54.

The AL Central was fairly well represented.

The defending division champion Cleveland Guardians had six players make the list: Jose Ramirez (13), Shane Bieber (30), Andrés Gimenez (48), Emmanuel Clase (59), Triston McKenzie (76) and Steven Kwan (79).

The Guardians probably benefit from their division winning 2022 season in the rankings.

The Minnesota Twins had three players make the list: Carlos Correa (24), Bryan Buxton (64) and Pablo Lopez (77).

The Kansas City Royals had a single player make the list, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. coming in at 69.

The Detroit Tigers didn't have a player make the list.

That gives the AL Central 15 players, compared to the NL Central's 9.

