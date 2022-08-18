White Sox Farm Report: August 17, 2022

By Sox on 35th

White Sox Farm Report: August 17, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

  • Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 16, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Jose "Popeye" Rodriguez extended his home run streak to five games in a Barons win. Meanwhile, the Knights hit three home runs while both the Dash and the Cannon Ballers had nights to forget.

All this and more in tonight's minor league recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (44-69)

FINAL: Knights 8, Mets 7 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/MarkPayton2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkPayton2 launched his 15th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/juxG8FuTvj

— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) <a href="https://twitter.com/KnightsBaseball/status/1560036577480433665
https://twitter.com/nciuffo14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nciuffo14 drives in two runs to give us a four-run lead! pic.twitter.com/avnwlJ9OFB

— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) <a href="https://twitter.com/KnightsBaseball/status/1560058084013363200
https://twitter.com/MarkPayton2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkPayton2 with a home run on the roof!! pic.twitter.com/nbH5ReYQsn

— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) <a href="https://twitter.com/KnightsBaseball/status/1560071106333212672

Double-A Birmingham Barons (49-61)

FINAL: Barons 9, Smokies 4 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons are up 9-4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/irjvs1BX1s

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1560074377445752832
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons trail 4-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/PLeP96zSJq

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1560069804924538880
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/cYGXw69cZI

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1560070684679757825
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/qu2UrAXLaC

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1560070869141098497

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (52-58)

FINAL: Dash 1, Hickory Crawdads 8 | Box Score

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (48-62)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 1, Fireflies 12 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/5wremJs7qE

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1560061636463017991

Arizona Complex League White Sox (23-27)

  • No ACL games scheduled today

Dominican Summer League White Sox (29-25)

  • No game scheduled for DSL White Sox

