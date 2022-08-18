White Sox Farm Report: August 17, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jose "Popeye" Rodriguez extended his home run streak to five games in a Barons win. Meanwhile, the Knights hit three home runs while both the Dash and the Cannon Ballers had nights to forget.

All this and more in tonight's minor league recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (44-69)

FINAL: Knights 8, Mets 7 | Box Score

Craig Dedelow with his first hit as a member of the #Knights. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/oWaCGQF0JA — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 18, 2022

https://twitter.com/MarkPayton2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkPayton2 launched his 15th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/juxG8FuTvj — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball)

RBI DOUBLE! Carlos Pérez with his 61st RBI of the season! pic.twitter.com/Ne4UGfSoCG — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 17, 2022

ADAM 💣



Adam Haseley with a two-run blast! pic.twitter.com/WdCaR1GiXH — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 17, 2022

https://twitter.com/nciuffo14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nciuffo14 drives in two runs to give us a four-run lead! pic.twitter.com/avnwlJ9OFB — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball)

https://twitter.com/MarkPayton2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkPayton2 with a home run on the roof!! pic.twitter.com/nbH5ReYQsn — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball)

Double-A Birmingham Barons (49-61)

Jose Rodriguez (SS): 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB

Ian Dawkins (LF): 1-for-4, 2 B, R, 3 RBI,

Yoelqui Cespedes (CF): 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB, K

DJ Burt (2B): 1-for-4, R, RBI, K

Scott Blewett (SP): 5.2 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K 96 Pitches, 61 Strikes

Fraser Ellard (RP): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Taylor Broadway (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Barons 9, Smokies 4 | Box Score

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (52-58)

FINAL: Dash 1, Hickory Crawdads 8 | Box Score

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (48-62)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 1, Fireflies 12 | Box Score

Arizona Complex League White Sox (23-27)

No ACL games scheduled today

Dominican Summer League White Sox (29-25)

No game scheduled for DSL White Sox

