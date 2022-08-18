White Sox Farm Report: August 17, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
- Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 16, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Jose "Popeye" Rodriguez extended his home run streak to five games in a Barons win. Meanwhile, the Knights hit three home runs while both the Dash and the Cannon Ballers had nights to forget.
All this and more in tonight's minor league recap!
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (44-69)
- Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Yolbert Sanchez (SS): 2-for-5, RBI
- Carlos Perez (C): 3-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Adam Haseley (LF): 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K
- Craig Dedelow (1B): 1-for-4, R, K
- John Parke (SP): 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- 87 Pitches, 51 Strikes
- Matt Foster (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
FINAL: Knights 8, Mets 7 | Box Score
Double-A Birmingham Barons (49-61)
- Jose Rodriguez (SS): 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Ian Dawkins (LF): 1-for-4, 2 B, R, 3 RBI,
- Yoelqui Cespedes (CF): 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB, K
- DJ Burt (2B): 1-for-4, R, RBI, K
- Scott Blewett (SP): 5.2 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
- 96 Pitches, 61 Strikes
- Fraser Ellard (RP): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Taylor Broadway (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Barons 9, Smokies 4 | Box Score
High-A Winston-Salem Dash (52-58)
- Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-3, BB, K
- Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-4, HR, K
- Tyler Osik (1B): 1-for-3, 3B, BB
- Ben Norman (LF): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K
- Andrew Dalquist (SP): 4.2 SP, 10 H, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- 75 Pitches, 55 Strikes
- Alejandro Mateo (RP): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Ty Madrigal (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
FINAL: Dash 1, Hickory Crawdads 8 | Box Score
Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (48-62)
- Andy Atwood (2B): 1-for-5, 2 K
- Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-4, 3 K
- DJ Gladney (RF): 1-for-2, 2 BB, K
- Colby Smelley (DH): 0-for-2, 2 BB, K
- Benyamin Bailey (LF): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K
- Kohl Simas (SP): 3.2 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- 76 Pitches, 45 Strikes
- Angel Acevedo (RP): 2.0 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Haylen Green (RP): 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
FINAL: Cannon Ballers 1, Fireflies 12 | Box Score
Arizona Complex League White Sox (23-27)
- No ACL games scheduled today
Dominican Summer League White Sox (29-25)
- No game scheduled for DSL White Sox
