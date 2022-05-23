White Sox' Ethan Katz Reacts to Josh Donaldson's One-Game Suspension

Sox' Katz reacts to Josh Donaldson's one-game suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz didn't think justice was served by Major League Baseball regarding New York Yankees player Josh Donaldson's suspension.

MLB is suspending Donaldson for one game after he called Tim Anderson "Jackie [Robinson]" during Saturday's game at Yankee Stadium.

Donaldson responded to media following the game saying that the reference was a joke between the two infielders and that it wasn't said out of racism. He mentioned the joke was due to Anderson saying he "felt like today's Jackie Robinson" in a 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein.

However, it appears Katz isn't buying any of Donaldson's excuses.

Katz said that Donaldson's malice was previously shown on May 13 when the Yankees played the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Donaldson and Anderson exchanged heated words after Anderson slid back to third base to avoid a pickoff. From the clip below, it looks as though Donaldson pushed Anderson off the bag, which led to Anderson pushing back Donaldson and a tense argument.

While Katz is frustrated with MLB's decision, he and several Sox players made it clear they have Anderson's back and that Donaldson's comments should have received a stronger punishment.

Relief pitcher Joe Kelly was on the air for the "Parkins & Spiegel" Show Monday when the news of Donaldson's suspension broke.

"One game? I got eight games for making a silly face at Carlos Correa," Kelly said. "I got six games for someone attacking me on the mound."

While the Sox won't play the Yankees anymore during the regular season, the feud between the two teams is far from over.

