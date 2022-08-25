White Sox' Adam Engel Drops Series-Sealing Catch Against Orioles

Adam Engel drops series-sealing catch against Orioles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A costly error allowed the Baltimore Orioles to take Thursday's game and the series away from the White Sox.

After Liam Hendriks got Kyle Stowers at the plate with two outs in the ninth inning, he pitched him a fastball.

Stowers cranked a high fly ball down the left field line near the netting in foul territory. Adam Engel, who just entered the game in left field, ran to make a play, but dropped the ball out of his glove after taking his eyes off the ball.

“I overran it, the ball came back on me a little bit, didn’t catch it,” Adam Engel said. “My job is to come in and play defense, especially late in games.” — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 26, 2022

Two pitches later, Stowers tattooed a ball into right-center field to tie the game up in the ninth inning. The drop cost the Sox their lead and Liam Hendriks his 20th straight save, which would have tied a Sox franchise record for consecutive saves.

You can't make this stuff up. The Sox made a valiant offensive effort to come back in the game and boosted their odds to win off of a late, go-ahead RBI single from Jose Abreu.

But, you can never be too careful. A dropped foul ball and a misstep in pitch sequencing gave the game right back to the Orioles. The loss was heart-wrenching.

"Amazing he got that far," manager Tony La Russa said on Engel's defensive effort. "He had a long way to run and the ball popped out."

The team has to flip their mindset back to focus on their upcoming three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Sox are four games back from the AL Central lead, tied for second with the Twins.

