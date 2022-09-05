Which Stores Are Open and What's Closed for Labor Day 2022

Labor Day, a day to honor American workers while simultaneously marking the unofficial end of summer, has many celebrating a long three-day weekend, but where can you go and what can you do?

Many businesses will remain open for the holiday, but some places will be closed.

Here's a roundup of what to expect:

Retailers

Most retailers, including big chains like Target, Walmart, CVS and more, will remain open for the holiday.

“Target stores will be operating Labor Day weekend with our normal store business hours, which vary by location," a company representative told TODAY.

Other chains like Home Depot, Walgreens, and more have said they will also be open.

One major retailer, however, will not be open for the holiday.

Costco has said that all of its U.S. warehouses will be closed for Labor Day.

Grocery Stores

Grocery stores will likely be open for the holiday, though some locations may have limited hours.

Chains like Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Mariano's, Sam's Club, Aldi and more have all said they will remain open for the holiday.

Banks

Banks and many other financial institutions will not be open for Labor Day. Online banking and ATMs should remain available for those who need them, however.

Post Office

U.S. postal service locations will be closed for the holiday.

DMVs

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed for Labor Day.

Public Libraries

Public libraries will not be open for the holiday.