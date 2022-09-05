labor day stores

Which Stores Are Open and What's Closed for Labor Day 2022

From Target to Walmart to Costco to Trader Joe's and more - which stores open and which are closed for the Labor Day holiday?

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Labor Day, a day to honor American workers while simultaneously marking the unofficial end of summer, has many celebrating a long three-day weekend, but where can you go and what can you do?

Many businesses will remain open for the holiday, but some places will be closed.

Here's a roundup of what to expect:

Retailers

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Most retailers, including big chains like Target, Walmart, CVS and more, will remain open for the holiday.

“Target stores will be operating Labor Day weekend with our normal store business hours, which vary by location," a company representative told TODAY.

Other chains like Home Depot, Walgreens, and more have said they will also be open.

Local

Greektown 28 mins ago

Man With Ax Shot and Killed By Security Guard Outside Chicago Weed Dispensary: Police

Student Loan Forgiveness 3 hours ago

Some States Could Tax Biden's Student Loan Debt Relief. Is Illinois One of Them?

One major retailer, however, will not be open for the holiday.

Costco has said that all of its U.S. warehouses will be closed for Labor Day.

Grocery Stores

Grocery stores will likely be open for the holiday, though some locations may have limited hours.

Chains like Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Mariano's, Sam's Club, Aldi and more have all said they will remain open for the holiday.

Banks

Banks and many other financial institutions will not be open for Labor Day. Online banking and ATMs should remain available for those who need them, however.

Post Office

U.S. postal service locations will be closed for the holiday.

DMVs

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed for Labor Day.

Public Libraries

Public libraries will not be open for the holiday.

This article tagged under:

labor day stores
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us