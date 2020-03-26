Which Chicago-Area Counties Have the Most Hospital Beds? And the Least?

After Gov. J.B. Pritzker's warning about Illinois' supply of hospital beds, NBC 5 Investigates analyzed federal and state healthcare data to see which counties have the greatest number of beds -- both Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and regular beds -- per capita -- and which have the fewest.

In general, smaller counties in downstate Illinois and other more rural areas across northwest Indiana, southwest Michigan and southeast Wisconsin have more beds per citizen than large counties. And while some counties have no hospital beds at all -- or no ICU beds -- they clearly have resources in adjacent counties.

In the greater Chicago area, Kankakee County in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana, have the most hospital beds per county citizen. Indiana's Lake County stands out with Kankakee as well as Winnebago counties in Illinois for the most local ICU beds per person. Those counties stand out for bed-supply for citizens over the age of 65, as well.

Locally, the counties with the fewest beds per-capita are Kendall County, which has no inpatient hospitals inside its county lines, and Boone County in Illinois, and Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

You can search or sort the table below, by any column, to see the bed-count in your county.

Can't see the data? Click here to view this page on mobile web.