NBC 5 Investigates Update: County Cases Double, Even Triple Over a Week; Possible Tale of Two Cities

NBC 5 Investigates has now tallied a total of 19,222 coronavirus cases throughout Illinois and across our viewing area, including northwest Indiana, southwest Michigan and southeast Wisconsin. That’s more than double the number of cases we had, a week ago today.

We have also now found a total of 634 deaths across the same area. That’s nearly triple the amount of deaths we had just one week ago.

In fact, the last four days have also seen the four highest single-day numbers of reported deaths. The case is almost the same for new single-day cases: We saw four out of five of the highest single-day reports, in the past four days.

But those findings may also offer a possible ray of hope. When you look at the single day case reports – and single day death reports – on the bar charts we’ve been posting online – those recent days of high numbers, while high, stay roughly in the same range, day by day. Could this indicate a possible “flattening” of the numbers, as cases reach a peak? That may be something to watch for in our bar charts, as the weekend numbers come in.

But NBC 5 Investigates has now found another new trend that seems to show we now have a tale of two cities.

In the past week in the Chicago area, cases have gone up dramatically in many counties. In just seven days, cases have more-than-doubled in DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Will, and Winnebago Counties in Illinois; Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana, and Racine, Rock, and Walworth Counties in Wisconsin. And during that same one-week period in Kankakee and LaSalle Counties, cases more-than-tripled.

But now it appears we are starting to see a similar dramatic increase of cases all the way on the other end of the state, in the counties that cluster around St. Louis on the Missouri border. Up until recently, those counties each had cases in single digits. But now NBC 5 Investigates has tracked some dramatic increases.

Cases in St. Clair County – home to East St. Louis, Illinois, and directly across from St. Louis, Missouri, have nearly tripled – from 57 to 159 -- in the past week.

Just to the north on the Missouri/St. Louis border, Madison County’s cases also tripled in the past week – from 31 to 101.

And to the south on the same border, Randolph County’s cases nearly tripled – from 12 to 35. So did Jackson County’s cases, along the border bit further south.

And in Monroe County – also along that Greater St. Louis border to the south – coronavirus cases quintupled – from 8 to 42 cases in just the past week.

Some reports of projection models have said that Missouri will lag behind Chicago, in terms of when cases will peak – so perhaps this is an indication of that possibility.