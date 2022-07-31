Which Celebrities Were Spotted in Chicago Lollapalooza Weekend? Here's Who, What They Did and More

Chicago was buzzing with celebrities this weekend, as Lollapalooza brought some of the biggest names in music to Grant Park.

Here are some celebrities that were spotted in the city so far and what they did:

Dua Lipa

Ahead of her headlining performance Friday, the popstar was seen exploring the city.

Lipa posted pictures of her trip on social media, two of which included a classic photo of the Bean, with the caption "still roaming."

Lipa, who has a collaboration with Puma, visited a pop-up experience for her "Flutur" clothing line Thursday. The storefront, located at 333 N. Michigan Ave., will remain open until Sunday.

The "Levitating" singer also grabbed Mediterranean food at Michelin-starred restaurant Avec, which sits at 615 W Randolph St.

J-Hope

BTS star J-Hope, who is set to perform Sunday night, appears to be dining and strolling throughout the city. In pictures posted to Instagram, the singer was sitting along the Chicago River and walking near DuSable Bridge.

He also attended J.Cole's performance Saturday night.

Joseph Quinn

The "Stranger Things" star linked up with Metallica on Thursday.

Quinn met the heavy metal band backstage ahead of their showtime, according to behind-the-scenes footage posted to Metallica's Instagram.

The band paid a tribute to Eddie Munson, Quinn's character from the hit Netflix show, during its headlining performance at the festival.

During the set, Metallica played their 1986 song "Master of Puppets," while they casted Quinn's solo performance of it from the show's fourth season.

Wallows

Braeden Lemasters of the alternative rock band snapped a picture with the lions outside of the Art Institute of Chicago.

The band performed Saturday.

Kaskade

Ahead of his performance Saturday, the Chicago-native EDM artist threw the first pitch for the White Sox on Friday.

Jhené Aiko

Aiko made a guest appearance during Big Sean's set Saturday. The two are expecting a child together.

The singer had desert prepared by local pastry chef Juan Gutierrez, as she posted a picture with him on her Instagram story Friday. Gutierrez, a "Chopped Sweets" champion, is the executive pastry chef at Adorn Bar & Restaurant, located at 120 E Delaware Pl.