Where's The Snow? Chicago's First Measurable Snowfall is Late This Year

By this time, Chicago usually sees its first measurable snowfall of the the season.
But so far that hasn't happened yet — and despite Chicago hitting unseasonably cold temperatures, it's not looking like any measurable snowfall will come before the end of November, according to the National Weather Service.
While this year may not break any records, flurries aren't expected in the next week. In fact, temperatures this weekend will warm up to the low 40s and high 30s.
Average First Measurable Snowfall in Chicago
According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, the average first measurable snowfall is around Nov. 16.
Earliest First Measurable Snowfall in Chicago
According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, the earliest first measurable snowfall in the city was Oct. 16, 2006.
Latest Measurable Snowfalls in The Chicago Area, Dating Back to 1909
- Dec. 20, 2012
- Dec. 16, 1965
- Dec. 14, 2001
- Dec. 12, 2003
- Dec. 10, 2003
- Dec. 9, 2011
- Dec. 9, 1948
- Dec. 7, 1914
- Dec. 6, 1994
- Dec. 5, 1984
- Dec. 5, 1944
- Dec. 5 1909