Where's The Snow? Chicago's First Measurable Snowfall is Late This Year

By this time, Chicago usually sees its first measurable snowfall of the the season.

But so far that hasn't happened yet — and despite Chicago hitting unseasonably cold temperatures, it's not looking like any measurable snowfall will come before the end of November, according to the National Weather Service.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While this year may not break any records, flurries aren't expected in the next week. In fact, temperatures this weekend will warm up to the low 40s and high 30s.

Average First Measurable Snowfall in Chicago

According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, the average first measurable snowfall is around Nov. 16.

Earliest First Measurable Snowfall in Chicago

According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, the earliest first measurable snowfall in the city was Oct. 16, 2006.

Latest Measurable Snowfalls in The Chicago Area, Dating Back to 1909

Dec. 20, 2012

Dec. 16, 1965

Dec. 14, 2001

Dec. 12, 2003

Dec. 10, 2003

Dec. 9, 2011

Dec. 9, 1948

Dec. 7, 1914

Dec. 6, 1994

Dec. 5, 1984

Dec. 5, 1944

Dec. 5 1909