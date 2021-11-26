Chicago Forecast: Unseasonably Cold Temps in The Low 30s

Planning on doing some Black Friday shopping? Make sure that plan also includes bundling up. Overall, it's going to be unseasonably cold.

Chicago shoppers will have to brave some of the season's most frigid temperatures of the season, with morning wind-chills hitting single digits in the Western suburbs, and barely creeping above 10 degrees elsewhere.

You'll want to keep your hat and gloves on through lunchtime, as temperatures won't get much better in the afternoon. At that time, readings won't get much above the low 30s, and wind chills will remain in the low-to-mid 20s.

Some good news, though: over the weekend things will warm up.

Temperatures on Saturday will rise into the low 40s, with a chance of light rain, which is average for this time of year.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to hit the high 30s, with a chance of flurries in Northwest Indiana.