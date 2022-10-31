Where to Donate Leftover Halloween Candy in the Chicago Area

If you find yourself with heaps of leftover Halloween candy, you may be wondering what you can do with all the extra treats.

Donating candy is a great way to spread the sweet spirit.

Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels runs a Treats For Troops program that collects candies and sends them to military service members.

Soldiers' Angles works with several Chicago-area businesses to accept donations. To find a drop-off location near you, click here.

Some dentist offices participate in a Halloween Candy Buy Back program, which lets kids swap their candies for coupons or healthy items like toothbrushes and hygiene kits. To find one near you, enter you zip code here.

Local food pantries, shelters and nursing homes may also accept donations. Call ahead and check in with them to be sure.

While not local, nonprofit organization Move Forward America also collects sweets to send to members in the military. Candies can be shipped to 3105 Fite Circle Suite 108 in Sacramento, California. More information is available on the organization's website.