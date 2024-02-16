Where plans for a massive $2 billion theme park in Oklahoma currently stand

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

It's been nearly seven months since renderings offering a look into a a massive $2 billion theme park roughly the size of Disneyland planned to be built in Oklahoma, and while a potential opening date remains far away, there is some news to share.

American Heartland, a planned 125-acre theme park and RV park will be open near the town of Vinita, Okla., approximately 65 miles northeast of Tulsa. According to the park's website, an opening date is currently slated for the fall of 2026.

Outside of a banner declaring fall 2026 as the approximate time for the park's opening, no further updates were offered beyond the original press releases.

Inside, the park will broken up into six "distinctly American lands," including the Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis, all of which aim to take visitors "on a journey through the best of the American Story," according to leadership.

Along with rides and family attractions, the destination will feature live shows and waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings, the release stated.

Adjacent to the park is a planned Three Ponies RV and Campground, which will consist of an estimated 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins, making it the largest campground in the central U.S. Construction will take place in phases, with the RV park and cabins scheduled to open in the spring of 2025 as part of the first phase.

Including a 300-room hotel and modern indoor water park, the theme park won't open until the following year. Once construction is complete, the destination estimates it will attract more than two million out-of-state visitors to Oklahoma each year, according to the news release.

“American Heartland will be a place families can come together to create lasting memories, experience joy, laughter, imagination and wonder,” American Heartland Founder and Chief Creative Officer Gene Bicknell said in the release. “There is so much to celebrate about our country: its landscapes, its cultures and most importantly, its people. No matter where you’re from, you’ll feel right at home at American Heartland.”

Those behind the project insist it will elevate Oklahoma as it relates to tourism, specifically by creating more than 4,000 jobs and drawing new businesses to the state and surrounding area.

Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mansion Entertainment Group, said, in part, the theme park and resort will be an anchor tourist destination on Route 66.

"The scale and quality of the development will be unlike anything else in the region, making Vinita, Oklahoma a can’t-miss destination for families around the world," she added.