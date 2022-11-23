When is the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade? What to Know About This Year's Event

Although the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City draws most of the nation's attention, balloons will hit the skies on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Chicago as well for the city's own Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year's parade will begin on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24 at 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of State Street and Ida B. Wells Drive, with the live broadcast on CW26 beginning at 8 a.m.

The event is expected to last until 11 a.m. and will travel north along State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street.

Over 80 units of balloons, floats, award-winning marching bands and other performance groups will participate in the parade.

The area from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Drive and Wells Street to Michigan Avenue will be affected by the event, with parking restrictions and intermittent street closures taking place from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City officials encourage those spectating tomorrow's parade to use public transportation to and from the event.

More information on the parade can be found here.