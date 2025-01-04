When does ZooLights end? The popular attraction may be open longer than you think

Christmas is over and 2025 is here, but that doesn't mean one popular wintertime attraction is finished yet.

The days for ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo are numbered, however.

For those wanting a final chance to see the dazzling winter tradition, it doesn't wrap up until Sunday.

Now in its 30th year, ZooLights features more than 3 million lights, including hundreds of luminous LED displays and festive experiences, according to its website. Visitors can explore the holiday light tunnel or ride the iconic Ferris wheel, take in incredible views of the skyline and roast s’mores on an open fire.

In a Facebook post, the zoo encouraged visitors to come on out for the final days.

Admission costs $7–$10 - depending on the day. Tickets for the final three days are still available - with the exception of some time slots.