Head's up, Illinois shoppers: beginning July 1, you can expect to see a higher grocery bill.

Last year, on July 1, Illinois' 1% grocery tax was suspended as part of a 2022 $46.5 billion state budget plan aimed at providing relief to families struggling with rising costs of goods and inflation. Officials said the extension, set to end July 1 of 2023, was predicted to save taxpayers upwards to $400 million through the fiscal year.

Currently, the suspension applies to "food for human consumption that is to be consumed off the premises where it is sold," including bakery and deli items, cheese and fruit trays, prepackaged snacks and baby formula. Other items, like alcoholic beverages, food with adult-use cannabis, soft drinks, candy and food that prepared for immediate consumption are excluded from the suspension, as are drugs and medication.

According to state documents, the final day of the tax holiday is June 30, 2023.

So what will a grocery tax suspension in Illinois look like for you?

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, for a grocery bill of $145.29, a 1% tax would add $1.45.