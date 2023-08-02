A NASA aircraft that flew over parts of the Chicago area Tuesday will return to the region once again Wednesday and officials are urging people to be prepared for the potential noises.

NASA announced that its Armstrong Flight Research Center’s DC-8 aircraft will fly over the Chicago area "as part of a collaborative scientific research mission" aiming to measure "atmospheric emissions and reactions observed from megacities to marine areas."

The aircraft was expected to arrive in the region between the mid-morning and mid-afternoon hours Monday or Tuesday, flying over both the city of Chicago and surrounding suburbs. It arrived just before noon Tuesday and traveled across parts of the city.

But NASA announced Wednesday morning that another trip was planned for the mid-morning and mid-afternoon hours.

NASA warned that residents "will see and hear the aircraft as it collects data on air quality and pollution sources."

NASA officials emphasized that "all flyovers are conducted at a safe altitude without harm to public, wildlife, or infrastructure," but the aircraft's jets are "very loud and those with sensitivity to loud noises should be aware of the flyover window."

Known as the "largest flying science laboratory in the world," the DC-8 aircraft is being used as part of a partnership between NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"As a large four-engine passenger jet outfitted with scientific equipment, the DC-8 aircraft will be hard to miss at [sic] it conducts these flights, flying at a safe altitude over some of our most densely populated areas in North America," a release on the project states.

For those looking to track where it is in the area, you can follow along on FlightAware, using the tail number N817NA.