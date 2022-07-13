Pizza City Fest

What to Know as Chicago Pizza Festival Debuts This Month

By Vanessa Lopez

pizz generica
Creative Commons

One can never have too many summer food festivals, and Chicago has added another one to the list, as the inaugural Pizza City Fest will soon be underway.

The debut festival will take place in Chicago on July 23-24, at the Plumber's Union Hall in the West Loop. The incredible event will feature 39 different pizza-makers from around the city, as well as one special visitor from Nashville.

At the festival, ten ovens will be running, each devoted to a different type of pizza—tavern style, deep dish, Sicilian, Neapolitan, New York style, Detroit, Roman, stuffed, and artisan — with an additional oven in the VIP section.

In between pieces of pizza, attendees can explore pizza-themed art and attend educational seminars featuring renowned chefs and experts who will speak about the art and history of making pizza.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Festival and ticket information will be available on Chicago Pizza Festival’s website

Pizza Lineup

July 23

  • Palermo’s 95th
  • Pat’s Pizzeria
  • Bartoli’s Pizza
  • Labriola Chicago
  • St.Vito Focacciaria
  • Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream
  • Coda di Volpe, Forno Rosso
  • Craft Pizza
  • Dante’s Pizza
  • Paulie Gee’s Logan Square
  • Five Squared Pizza
  • Bonci Pizza
  • Bar Cargo
  • Nancy’s Pizza
  • Angelo’s Stuffed Pizza
  • Roebuck Pizza
  • Bob’s Pizza
  • Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co.
  • Professor Pizza

July 24

  • Vito & Nick’s
  • Home Run Inn
  • My Pi Pizza
  • Lou Malnati’s
  • Pompei
  • Pizza Friendly Pizza
  • Nella Pizza e Pasta
  • Coco Pazzo
  • Jimmy’s Pizza Café
  • Pazza Pizza
  • B Square Pizza
  • Bill Kim’s Pizza & Parm
  • Pizza Lobo
  • Stix n Brix
  • Suparossa
  • Giordano’s
  • Alla Vita
  • Pizza Portofino
  • Bungalow by Middlebrow
  • Spacca Napoli

Ticket Prices

Local

highland park shooting 13 mins ago

Emails Reveal Chaos, Assistance, Tips in Hours After Highland Park Shooting

Little Village Shooting 20 mins ago

Chicago Mother Relieved After Police Arrest Son's Man Accused of Killing Christopher Torrijos

One-day general admission: $59

Two-day general admission: $89

One-day VIP: $149

Two-day VIP: $249

Kids 10 and under are free with a ticketed adult.

This article tagged under:

Pizza City FestChicago PizzaFestival
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us