What to Know as Chicago Pizza Festival Debuts This Month

One can never have too many summer food festivals, and Chicago has added another one to the list, as the inaugural Pizza City Fest will soon be underway.

The debut festival will take place in Chicago on July 23-24, at the Plumber's Union Hall in the West Loop. The incredible event will feature 39 different pizza-makers from around the city, as well as one special visitor from Nashville.

At the festival, ten ovens will be running, each devoted to a different type of pizza—tavern style, deep dish, Sicilian, Neapolitan, New York style, Detroit, Roman, stuffed, and artisan — with an additional oven in the VIP section.

In between pieces of pizza, attendees can explore pizza-themed art and attend educational seminars featuring renowned chefs and experts who will speak about the art and history of making pizza.

Festival and ticket information will be available on Chicago Pizza Festival’s website.

Pizza Lineup

July 23

Palermo’s 95th

Pat’s Pizzeria

Bartoli’s Pizza

Labriola Chicago

St.Vito Focacciaria

Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream

Coda di Volpe, Forno Rosso

Craft Pizza

Dante’s Pizza

Paulie Gee’s Logan Square

Five Squared Pizza

Bonci Pizza

Bar Cargo

Nancy’s Pizza

Angelo’s Stuffed Pizza

Roebuck Pizza

Bob’s Pizza

Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co.

Professor Pizza

July 24

Vito & Nick’s

Home Run Inn

My Pi Pizza

Lou Malnati’s

Pompei

Pizza Friendly Pizza

Nella Pizza e Pasta

Coco Pazzo

Jimmy’s Pizza Café

Pazza Pizza

B Square Pizza

Bill Kim’s Pizza & Parm

Pizza Lobo

Stix n Brix

Suparossa

Giordano’s

Alla Vita

Pizza Portofino

Bungalow by Middlebrow

Spacca Napoli

Ticket Prices

One-day general admission: $59

Two-day general admission: $89

One-day VIP: $149

Two-day VIP: $249

Kids 10 and under are free with a ticketed adult.