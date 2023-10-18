UNITED AIRLINES

What to know about United Airlines' new boarding process and how it impacts passengers

The boarding changes, which has been shown to save up to two minutes per flight, will go into effect later on Oct. 26

By The Associated Press

The way passengers board United Airlines planes is about to change.

The Chicago-based airline says it will start boarding passengers in economy class with window seats first starting next week, according to an internal memo.

The move is expected to speed up boarding times for flights, the memo added.

How exactly will it work, and what does it mean for boarding groups, certain seats, and more? Here's a breakdown.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

What's changing about the boarding process?

The plan, known as WILMA, for window, middle and aisle, was tested at four domestic locations and one hub. United said that it’s shown to save up to two minutes of boarding time.

The change will begin with passengers in Group 4 and above. Those with window seats will board first, followed by those with middle seats and then those with aisle seats.

news 22 hours ago

United Airlines tumbles 8% after warning pricier fuel, war in Middle East will cut profits

business news Jun 24

United Airlines rolls out new app features to assist travelers during delays, cancellations

Technology Jun 9

United Airlines announces plans to make a big change to its seats

United said that multiple customers on the same economy reservation, such as families, will be allowed to board their flight together.

The plan will be implemented on domestic flights and some international flights.

Which groups does the new boarding process impact?

Pre-boarding through Group 3 will remain the same, and individuals in first class and business class will see no change in their boarding process. There’s also no change for the pre-boarding group that includes travelers with disabilities, unaccompanied minors, active-duty military and families traveling with children that are 2 years old or younger.

When will the changes go into effect?

The airline said in an internal memo that it will implement the plan on Oct. 26.

This article tagged under:

UNITED AIRLINES
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us