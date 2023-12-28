What time does NBC 5's ‘A Very Chicago New Year' start? Here's what to know about the NYE show

2024 is just around the corner, and whether you're staying in or attending a party this year, NBC Chicago's New Year's Eve special will have everything you need.

Make sure to tune in to "A Very Chicago New Year" this Sunday, which will take you across multiple incredible venues and parties around Chicago, along with opportunities for viewers to win thousands of dollars.

The show will kick off right at 11 p.m. local time, shortly after the conclusion of Sunday Night Football.

From an all-star lineup of hosts and performers to a look at Chicago's magnificent midnight fireworks show, here's what you need to know about ringing in the new year with NBC Chicago.

Who will be featured?

Hosts include Chicago music legend and Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan and his wife, fashion designer Chloe Mendel in Highland Park, Chicago Today hosts Matt Rodrigues & Cortney Hall in Bridgeport and NBC 5 News anchor Evrod Cassimy and Country Music Television host and Chicago-area native Marley Sherwood in downtown Chicago.

In addition, "A Very Chicago New Year" will feature special musical performances by acclaimed singer-songwriter and three-time Latin Billboard Music Award winner Ivan Cornejo, indie rock sensation Mt. Joy, and a number or two from Billy Corgan & Friends.

Plus, viewers at home can play live “Chicago Trivia” for a chance to win $2,024 via a special on-screen QR code. One lucky winner will have to answer all ten questions correctly to win the prize!

Which venues will be on the show?

HIGHLAND PARK – Music legend Billy Corgan and his wife Chloe Mendel return to NBC 5 Chicago’s A Very Chicago New Year telecast featuring an evening of performances from their popular teahouse, Madame ZuZu’s in Highland Park IL. Billy will be joined by some of Chicagoland’s most talented jazz musicians as we transport back in time for a prohibition inspired party with live music, swanky cocktails and special guests.

BRIDGEPORT – Chicago Today hosts Matt Rodrigues & Cortney Hall will be broadcasting live from the newly-renovated Ramova Theatre in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood. The Ramova, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, officially reopens next month and this year’s NYE party will be the venue’s first major public event in decades. NBC 5’s NYE broadcast from the Ramova will take place from “The Pleasure Palace” thrown by acclaimed LBGTQ+ party planners, Slo Mo. To purchase tickets, please visit the following link: https://www.slomoparty.com/events/2023/11/22/slo-mo-new-years-eve-at-the-ramova-theatre

DOWNTOWN CHICAGO – NBC Chicago weekend anchor Evrod Cassimy will be joined by Country Music Television (CMT) host Marley Sherwood at the historic Palmer House Hilton in the heart of downtown Chicago. Chicago contestants from the popular reality show Love is Blind are also scheduled to join the live on-site broadcast. In addition, NBC 5’s downtown Chicago NYE coverage will also feature the annual fireworks extravaganza from Offshore at Navy Pier. To purchase tickets to the Palmer House Hilton’s NYE bash, please visit the following link: www.newyearscountdown.com

LANSING, IL – Comedian Correy Bell brings us coverage from The Rhoyal Bistro Live in south suburban Lansing. Newly opened this year, Rhoyal Bistro is known for its live music & delicious food. Bell is a Chicago comedy mainstay and has opened for the likes of Mo’Nique, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight. Buy tickets here: https://therhoyalbistrolive.ticketspice.com/nye-2024

How can you watch it?

IMPORTANT LIVE STREAMING DETAILS : In addition to traditional cable/satellite viewing options, viewers can also watch /;A Very Chicago New Year" on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel, which is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now.

Link on how to find each here: http://nbcchi.com/SCIhuKM.

Fans can also watch "A Very Chicago New Year" via NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.