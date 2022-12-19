What Lies Ahead for Former President Donald Trump After Jan. 6 Committee Decision

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot referred former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice Monday, saying there's "more than sufficient evidence" for criminal referrals against Trump, his attorney John Eastman and others for their role in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

The committee alleged violations of four criminal statutes by Trump, in both the run-up to the riot and during the insurrection itself, as it recommended the former president for prosecution. The committee led an 18 month investigation, which resulted in a detailed report including 17 findings about what occurred Jan. 6.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois was among the members who accuse the former president and Eastman for their role in advancing a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming are the only two Republicans on the committee.

The committee also said Trump never ordered the National Guard to provide reinforcements even though the police had lost control.

Shortly after the committee report was released, the former president issued a public statement - not on the report, but on immigration concerns.

He said, "When I am president, and forever after, we will have every authority to secure the border."

As for Monday's findings, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois said, "No man, not even a president, is above the law," adding that Trump "must be held accountable.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader, is one of four Republicans the committee says violated congressional ethics rules by refusing to comply with the subpoena for testimony and documents. The Department of Justice will have to decide if there is submissible evidence in court that can prove any of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.