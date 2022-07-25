What is Illinois' Current Minimum Wage?

In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to increase Illinois' minimum wage rate to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers by 2025.

Since that legislation was signed, there have been four increases in the minimum wage.

During 2020, most residents saw two minimum wage increases -- first to $9.25 in January, then to $10 in July.

On Jan. 1, 2021, the minimum raised increased yet again -- to $11 per hour.

And on Jan., 2022, the state's minimum wage went up to what it is currently: $12 an hour.

The rate will continue to increase on Jan. 1 each year until it hits $15 per hour on Jan. 1, 2025.

Cook County and the City of Chicago each have their own minimum wage ordinance, and both are higher than the state's current rate.

In Cook County, the minimum wage on July 1, 2022 rose from $13 to $13.35 for non-tipped workers, and from $6.60 to $7.40 for tipped workers.

In Chicago, the minimum wage on July 1, 2022 for non-tipped workers rose from $15 to $15.40 for large businesses that employ 21 or more workers, and for $14.50 for smaller businesses. And for tipped workers, the rates increased to $9.24 for large employers, and $8.70 for smaller businesses.

According to a study by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute at the University of Illinois in 2020, more than 1.4 million adult hourly workers in Illinois make less than $15 per hour.