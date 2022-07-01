Minimum Wage Illinois: Chicago-Area Increases, Statewide Hike Months Away

When their next paycheck comes out, minimum wage workers will see a pay boost as a result of wage hikes, which took effect Friday in both Chicago and suburban Cook County.

Chicago's minimum wage for non-tipped workers has gone up to $15.40 an hour for large businesses that employ 21 or more workers and $14.50 an hour for smaller businesses. Previously, the minimum wages were $15 and $14 an hour, respectively.

For tipped workers, rates increased, to $9.24 for large employers and $8.70 for smaller businesses. Teens under the age of 18 are seeing a new minimum wage of $12 for non-tipped employees and $7.20 for tipped employees.

Cook County's minimum wage also went up Friday, though it's not as high as Chicago's. Its minimum wage has risen from $13 to $13.35 for non-tipped workers and from $6.60 to $7.40 for tipped workers.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Illinois' current minimum wage for non-tipped workers is $12 and $7.20 for tipped workers. Last year, the minimum wage was $11 and $6.60, respectively.

Come next year, minimum wage workers statewide will see a jump in pay.

On Jan. 1, minimum wage hourly rates will increase to $13 for non-tipped workers and $7.80 for tipped workers.