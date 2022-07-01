Minimum Wage Illinois: Chicago-Area Increases, Statewide Hike Months Away

When their next paycheck comes out, minimum wage workers will see a pay boost as a result of wage hikes, which took effect Friday in both Chicago and suburban Cook County.
Chicago's minimum wage for non-tipped workers has gone up to $15.40 an hour for large businesses that employ 21 or more workers and $14.50 an hour for smaller businesses. Previously, the minimum wages were $15 and $14 an hour, respectively.
For tipped workers, rates increased, to $9.24 for large employers and $8.70 for smaller businesses. Teens under the age of 18 are seeing a new minimum wage of $12 for non-tipped employees and $7.20 for tipped employees.
Cook County's minimum wage also went up Friday, though it's not as high as Chicago's. Its minimum wage has risen from $13 to $13.35 for non-tipped workers and from $6.60 to $7.40 for tipped workers.
Illinois' current minimum wage for non-tipped workers is $12 and $7.20 for tipped workers. Last year, the minimum wage was $11 and $6.60, respectively.
Come next year, minimum wage workers statewide will see a jump in pay.
On Jan. 1, minimum wage hourly rates will increase to $13 for non-tipped workers and $7.80 for tipped workers.