What is a ‘Travel Watch' in Indiana and What Does it Mean?

With a significant winter storm greatly upending travel across the Chicago area, Indiana officials have issued travel directives to help mitigate the effects of the storm.

As parts of Northwest Indiana are being hit hardest by the storm, officials have issued travel advisories, watches and warnings across the state Thursday evening.

Under a "Travel Advisory", which is currently in effect for Newton and Jasper counties, individuals are advised to use caution when traveling while being advised that some travel may be restricted due to a hazardous situation.

For counties under a "Travel Watch", currently in effect in Lake and Porter counties, conditions are recognized as threatening to public safety, with only essential travel recommended. Additionally, businesses and government organizations are asked to implement emergency action plans.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Under a "Travel Warning", which is currently issued in LaPorte County, residents are directed to refrain from all travel while complying with any necessary emergency measures. With a travel warning in effect, travel is meant to be restricted to emergency management workers.