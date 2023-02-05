Western Illinois Couple Dies After Apparent Ice Fishing Accident

A western Illinois couple died at a hospital hours after a sheriff's deputy pulled them from a farm pond following an apparent ice fishing accident, police said.

Sean D. Chaney, 52, and his wife, Dawn A. Chaney, 50, both of LaHarpe, Illinois, died Saturday night at a West Burlington, Iowa, hospital following several hours of life-saving efforts, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police found the couple in a farm pond near Durham, Illinois, after dispatchers received a call about 3:45 p.m. CT that two people were in the water following what was described as an apparent ice fishing accident, the sheriff's office said in a news release posted on Facebook.

A deputy pulled the couple from the pond minutes after EMS arrived at the scene near Durham, an unincorporated Hancock County community located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Springfield near the Mississippi River.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The couple was treated at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa, before they succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.