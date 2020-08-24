Westbound Eisenhower Lanes Closed After Shooting Near Leavitt

A shooting Monday on the Eisenhower Expressway caused westbound lane closures on the Near West Side.

The man was shot about 2:15 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-290 near Leavitt Street, according to Illinois State Police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Investigators found multiple shell casings near the scene of the shooting, state police said.

All westbound lanes of the Eisenhower remain closed between Western and Ashland avenues as authorities investigate, state police said.