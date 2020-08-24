Eisenhower Expressway

Westbound Eisenhower Lanes Closed After Shooting Near Leavitt

Sandra Torres

A shooting Monday on the Eisenhower Expressway caused westbound lane closures on the Near West Side.

The man was shot about 2:15 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-290 near Leavitt Street, according to Illinois State Police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Investigators found multiple shell casings near the scene of the shooting, state police said.

Local

Kenosha 7 hours ago

Black Man Shot Multiple Times by Police in Kenosha, Video Shows

Kenosha 9 hours ago

Man Seriously Injured in Kenosha Officer-Involved Shooting: Police

All westbound lanes of the Eisenhower remain closed between Western and Ashland avenues as authorities investigate, state police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Eisenhower ExpresswayI-290
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us