The westbound Eisenhower Expressway is blocked near suburban Bellwood due to a large-scale police response, according to officials.

According to Total Traffic, Interstate 290 is blocked between 25th Avenue and Mannheim due to an accident that occurred at the end of a police pursuit on the expressway.

Traffic is currently jammed back to Ashland Avenue, and it is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

