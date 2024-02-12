Possible human remains found inside home in Chicago's West Ridge community

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office responded to a home in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood after possible human remains were discovered on Monday morning, according to authorities.

At around 11:15 a.m., Chicago police were altered to the possibility of human remains inside a home in the 2800 block of West Fitch Avenue. Authorities told NBC Chicago that an investigation is underway to determine whether the remains are human.

Additional information about the incident had yet to be released late Monday.