West Loop ‘Street Smart' Safety Meeting Stresses Awareness Following Recent Kidnapping Attempts

Following multiple recent crimes that have shocked the West Loop community, including two recent attempted kidnappings on the same block within two months, about 30 residents attended a Chicago Police Department street safety presentation on Tuesday night.

"I think it was very successful," said Jake Greenberg, a member of West Loop Community Organization, which organized the meeting. "We had a great turnout, lots of great questions. The presentation was very information and helpful."

The one-hour crime prevention presentation offered safety tips for public transit, walking, driving, identity theft, tips for kids and more.

The presentation was given by William Townsell, who works for the Chicago Police Department. He reviewed many tips that are often considered common sense, but Townsell also went into detail on other aspects of preventing crime.

"Nothing I’m going to tell you today is rocket science," Townsell told the group.

For example, he advised that people not wear bags “bandalero" style, or across their body, especially when walking alone. Townsell said that wearing a bag that way allows robbers to easily drag a victim to the ground. Also, he said people should back into their detached garage so they can keep an eye on if anyone is following them inside.

There were no physical demonstrations of self-defense, but the presentation listed ways to avoid being victimized by violent crime. The lessons started with people not putting themselves in dangerous situations, such as going out late as night in a neighborhood with which they may be unfamiliar.

Townsell recommended fighting back only if people can’t run away first, adding that they should strike a threat in the eyes, ears, nose and throat.

"I’m always making sure there’s no one behind me and that I’m walking on the side with all the buildings, so there’s no one else around," said Patty Bongiorno, a neighbor who attended the meeting.

The meeting was held at the West Loop Branch of the Chicago Public Library, and Bill Conway, who is running for alderman in West Loop’s 34th Ward, was one of the attendees.

Townsell and the West Loop Community Organization also recommended that people get to know their neighbors and attend Chicago Police Department Beat meetings in their area.

"I don’t want to live in fear," said a West Loop resident at the meeting. "I’m going to absorb it, take it in and walk with confidence."