‘We're excited to be here:' Suburban residents celebrate Independence Day with holiday traditions

Fourth of July was a day of celebration in the western suburbs as hundreds of people lined the streets for an Independence Day parade.

“I’m very proud of the bands that are going to be here, and I’m looking forward to seeing what floats and other things that are here,” said Downers Grove resident Linda Hicks.

The parade, which started in Downers Grove, has become a tradition for some families.

“I think it’s a great event that happens every year,” said Downers Grove resident Suzy Wagner. “We’ve been waiting to come out and enjoy it.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Wagner and her neighbors are hoping to make new memories of their own.

“This is actually our first time at the parade,” said another resident, Samantha Borkowski. “We’re excited to be here!”

While some kids are too young to understand the true meaning of the holiday, one 8-year-old boy said he’s excited for two things.

“I like candy and fireworks,” said Greyson Wagner.

The parade went on from Downers Grove to Aurora to Oak Park. Many communities implemented new security measures following last year's tragedy in which a gunman killed seven people at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade.

“I’m sure the police are careful,” said Hicks. “They got a lot of things blocked off, and I’m quite sure they’re trying to take care of the public the best way they can.”

The sunshine made it easy to celebrate the holiday.

“We’re very fortunate it’s not raining,” laughed Downers Grove resident Anna Marie Kamman.

Kamman told NBC Chicago that her husband got to Main Street at 5 a.m. to save them a good spot.

“They were putting down their tarps, their chairs, and marking their spot,” said Downers Grove resident Craig Kamman. “Usually you get the same spot from year to year, but you have to get here early if you want to get the location that you want.”



The Kammans sat in the shade this year, feeling so thankful they’re able to celebrate and spend time together as a community.

“It’s just the closeness, the bonding,” Anna Marie Kamman said. “Our town is a close knit group and everyone knows each other and everyone is really friendly. It's nice to see the kids.”