Wendy's drive-thru worker shot, injured following argument: CPD

Chicago police are searching for a suspect after a 20-year-old woman working at a Wendy's drive-thru window was shot and injured.

The incident took place at approximately 12:58 a.m., at a Wendy's restaurant located in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Street in the Chatham neighborhood, police said.

At that time, a 20-year-old female was working at the drive-thru window when an unknown male began arguing with her and fired shots, police said.

She was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives are investigating.

