Weekend Chicago Shootings: 15-Year-Old Among 3 Killed, 2 Teens Among 17 Others Hurt

A 15-year-old girl was among three people killed, and two teens were among at least 17 people wounded in gun violence in Chicago over the weekend.

The girl and a man were killed and another person critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Austin on the West Side. They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire about 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead, officials said. A man, 44, was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital, where he also died, police said. A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition. No one was in custody.

A man, 31, died after he was shot in the armpit about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of West Warren Boulevard in East Garfield Park, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A woman, 44, also was wounded in the shooting. She was taken to the same hospital in good condition. The two were in a parked car when someone pulled up in a dark SUV and a person inside fired shots. No arrests were reported.

The boys, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park when a car approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. One teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his lower back, police said. The other teen was shot in the right foot and shoulder, officials said. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 60-year-old woman was shot in Woodlawn about 6:10 p.m. Saturday as she was standing outside her car in the 6400 block of South Eberhart Avenue. A dark SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the finger, shin and buttocks, police said.

At least 12 other people were wounded by gunfire over the weekend.