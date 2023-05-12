‘We Knew She Was Special:' Family Remembers Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston

Former teachers, friends and relatives of fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston mourned the loss of the dedicated public servant during a vigil at her alma mater on Friday night and reflected on the legacy she left behind.

Preston, 24, was off-duty but still in uniform as she was shot and killed in an armed robbery while returning to her Avalon Park home early Saturday. Four teens have since been charged with her murder.

The dedicated public servant, who graduated from UIC College Prep in 2016, had the "greatest impact," according to former teacher Rachel Shuki.

Jen Weisensee, Preston's cheer coach, said when she walked into a room, it lit up.

"She had the most amazing energy," Weisensee stated. "The biggest smile, the biggest heart."

Dionne Mhoon, Preston's mother, described her as one-of-a-kind.

"We knew she was special," added her stepfather Terrence Mhoon. "She could do anything she put her mind to."

Preston's parents say their daughter, who was fascinated with forensics, had even bigger things on the horizon and hoped to have a future with the FBI.

"She sent out the text that she was accepted, we were just waiting on the interview," Terrence Mhoon said.

Preston was set to graduate with a Master's Degree from Loyola University on Saturday and participate in the commencement ceremony.

"And that’s what she’s gonna do tomorrow," her mother said. "She’s gonna receive that diploma looking down on us." Dionne Mhoon will walk across the stage in her daughter's honor.