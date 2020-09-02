‘We All Feel Like It's a Bad Dream:' Mother in Shock After Girl Dies, Boy Badly Hurt in Crash

A 10-year-old girl on her way to pick up her laptop for the upcoming school year was killed, and her 5-year-old brother is in critical condition after the car they were riding in was hit by a person fleeing a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The girl, identified by her mother as 10-year-old Dakaria Spicer, was a straight-A student and was getting ready to start fifth grade.

“They were going to pick up her laptop to start her school year,” Darneesha Johnson said of her daughter. “It’s so crazy because I had just called (the girl’s father) and reminded him ‘don’t forget to go to the school and ger her laptop.’ Now I wish I would have just forgotten to call him, and that he would’ve forgotten and missed it.”

Dakaria was seated behind her father Kevin Spicer and next to her brother Dhaamir when they were hit in the passenger side of their vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

They were in a car near the intersection of 80th Street and South Halsted when a car, which was fleeing a traffic stop by Chicago police, slammed into them.

Dakaria was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital, and her brother Dhaamir is in critical condition at the hospital tonight.

“I don’t have any kids of my own. My niece and nephews are like my babies,” the children’s aunt Daria Quinn said. “To know that she’s not here anymore….I just can’t accept this.”

“We are all traumatized. We all feel like it’s a bad dream,” Johnson added.

According to police, they attempted to pull over the vehicle earlier Wednesday, but the vehicle fled the scene, traveling west on 80th Street. The vehicle then hit several other cars at the intersection with Halsted, sending two people to area hospitals and badly injuring both Spicer children.

“They had to pry my daughter out,” Johnson said. “She was stuck in the car. My son has a gash over his head. He was a premie, and he’s been through so much already.”

Johnson said she got the call while she was at work.

“I won’t be okay. I’ll never be okay. They took my first-born child,” Johnson said. “I’ll never be okay after this.”