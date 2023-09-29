Wawa plans to open dozens of locations across Indiana, beginning in 2025

Wawa, the popular Philadelphia-based convenience store and gas station chain known for its made-to-order food options, will open dozens of locations in Indiana as part of a massive Midwest expansion.

The family-owned chain announced Thursday that it has planned to construct 60 stores across the state over 8 to 10 years, beginning next year. Contracts have been secured for 16 locations in and near Indianapolis and southern Indiana.

Groundbreakings on those stores - which will be located in Clark, Dearborn, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion and Wayne counties - will take place in mid-2024, with the first locations poised to be up and running by mid-2025.

Along with Indiana, Wawa is expanding its footprint to Kentucky and Ohio, where the company anticipates opening 40 and 60 locations, respectively. The first set of locations in each state is slated to open in mid-2025.

Wawa currently operates 900 stores in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.