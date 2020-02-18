Waukegan Township Crash Leaves Man in Critical Condition

A 52-year-old man was critically injured in a crash Monday in north suburban Waukegan Township.

Officers were called to a single-vehicle crash about 12:50 p.m. at Green Bay Road and Keith Avenue, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

Investigators determined a 2006 Ford Econoline was northbound on Green Bay when the driver crossed into southbound traffic, struck a curb, a tree and utility pole, the sheriff’s office said. The impact caused the Ford to roll over on its side.

The man was found laying partially outside the Ford, but it isn’t clear if he was ejected or tried crawling out, the sheriff’s office said.

He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.