Watch: Water Shoots Out of Chicago Streets Amid Heavy Flooding

Widespread, all-day rain Sunday in Chicago led to heavy and dangerous flooding across the city. And as standing water pooled in areas like under viaducts and even in basements, some streets saw water shooting up from the ground.

One social media video from Sunday shows water shooting up near the Diversey River Bowl, and another shows cars driving by what appears to be a geyser from a broken pipe on a residential street.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team, the north side of Chicago and the near north suburbs on Sunday received between three and four inches of rain. Lake County saw a bit more, at between four and five inches.

In Rockford, Sunday's rainfall total broke the city's previous record, the National Weather Service says. At 4.34 inches, Sunday ranked as the third heaviest September rainfall on record, and Rockford's 12th heaviest rainfall of all time.

But Sunday's highest rainfall totals were seen in the city.

By noon, Ravenswood Manor had already recorded 4.3 inches of rain. As of Sunday evening, Lincoln Square picked up 5.90 inches of rain, Portage Park recorded 5.86 inches of rain, and Albany Park recorded 5.63 inches of rain.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communication on Sunday recommended to residents to avoid running dishwashers and washing machines, and cautioned against driving through standing water on streets, viaducts and low-lying areas.

Scattered showers are expected to continue through Monday, but the rain should come come to an end, NBC 5 Storm Team says, and the sun is forecast to return Tuesday.