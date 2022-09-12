After Record-Breaking Rainfall, Another Soggy Day in Store For Chicago Area

A day after Chicago saw some of its most 'significant' flooding in two years, another soggy day is in store for Monday. The good news is, it won't be as wet and widespread as Sunday.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team, the north side of Chicago and the near north suburbs on Sunday received between three and four inches of rain. Lake County saw a bit more, at between four and five inches.

In Rockford, Sunday's rainfall total broke the city's previous record, the National Weather Service says. At 4.34 inches, Sunday ranked as the third heaviest September rainfall on record, and Rockford's 12th heaviest rainfall of all time.

But Sunday's highest rainfall totals were seen in the city.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

By noon, Ravenswood Manor had already recorded 4.3 inches of rain. As of Sunday evening, Lincoln Square picked up 5.90 inches of rain, Portage Park recorded 5.86 inches of rain, and Albany Park recorded 5.63 inches of rain.

In one video taken near Montrose and Harding avenues, water apparently burst through a pipe and shot out skyward. In another video, a similar scene played out near Lawrence Avenue and Pulaski Road, where parked vehicles were left sitting in a pool of the gushing water.

The new turf at Soldier Field was also left drenched. And as the last whistle blew on the team’s opening week victory, quarterback Justin Fields celebrated with the offense by turning an endzone into a slip-and-slide.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communication on Sunday recommended to residents to avoid running dishwashers and washing machines, and cautioned against driving through standing water on streets, viaducts and low-lying areas.

Though a flash flood watch is still in effect until 10 a.m. Monday to the north and west, the watch has been canceled for Chicago, and much of the city will only see on-and-off, scattered showers throughout the day rather than heavy, consistent rainfall.

However, while the threat of flash flooding has diminished, the city will see a cloudy, chilly and breezy day Monday, with wind gusts as high as 25-30 mile per hour, and below-average high temperatures, with highs reaching only the low 60s.

By Monday evening, the rain is expected to come to an end, NBC 5 Storm Team says, and the sun is forecast to return Tuesday.