WATCH: Video shows people taking shelter at O'Hare amid tornado warning

As severe storms pounded the Chicago area after a couple of days of near summer-like temperatures, travelers at O'Hare International Airport were forced to seek shelter.

With a tornado-warned storm moving into the area, video shows hundreds of people at O'Hare making their way to the airport's emergency shelter as flight delays racked up and departures were paused.

Tuesday's severe storms spawned multiple tornadoes, with precipitation ongoing ahead of a wintry cold front that will bring freezing temperatures with wind chill values close to 0 degrees back to the region.

A taste of spring is set to return once again in time for the weekend, when the area will likely see temperatures back in the 60s.