Watch: Tornado spotted near Sublette, Illinois amid severe weather outbreak

As severe weather begins to move its way into the Chicago area Tuesday night after unseasonably warm temperatures, dramatic video captured a tornado in rural northern Illinois early Tuesday evening.

The video captures the tornado striking down in Sublette, Ill., a small community in Lee County, located west of the Chicago area.

The tornado is part of a system affecting much of northern Illinois on Tuesday, with turbulent conditions following record-high temperatures in the Chicago area on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

The storm system precedes a rapid cooldown which will see wind chill values drop to below 0 degrees in much of the region.