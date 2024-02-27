Chicago Weather

Watch: Tornado spotted near Sublette, Illinois amid severe weather outbreak

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As severe weather begins to move its way into the Chicago area Tuesday night after unseasonably warm temperatures, dramatic video captured a tornado in rural northern Illinois early Tuesday evening.

The video captures the tornado striking down in Sublette, Ill., a small community in Lee County, located west of the Chicago area.

The tornado is part of a system affecting much of northern Illinois on Tuesday, with turbulent conditions following record-high temperatures in the Chicago area on Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

The storm system precedes a rapid cooldown which will see wind chill values drop to below 0 degrees in much of the region.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us