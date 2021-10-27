Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – Racism in the Native American Community

In this episode of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists about racism in the Native American community.
Racial inequities in the Native American community are in some ways similar to what is happening in the African American and Latino communities, according to a 2019 report by the University of Illinois at Chicago.
What are some of the key issues impacting Native Americans? Panelists joining us to discuss include:
- Mary Smith, CEO of the Caroline and Ora Smith Foundation and Interim Executive Director of the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian
- Monica Whitepigeon, a writer for Native News Online
- Andrea Carlson, a visual artist and writer
