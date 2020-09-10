Watch: ‘The Path Forward – Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference'

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter on Thursday moderates the fifth edition of the panel discussion, “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference."
In this discussion, LeeAnn talks with women of color who lead major foundations in Chicago. They formed the group Women of Color (WOC, pronounced "woke"), which issued a statement in the wake of racial unrest this year.
Each of the panelists shares how their lives have been impacted by racism.
Panelists include:
- Sharon Bush, Executive Director, Grand Victoria Foundation
- Felicia Davis, President and CEO, Chicago Foundation for Women
- Maria Socorro Pesqueira, President, Healthy Communities Foundation
