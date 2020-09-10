Watch: ‘The Path Forward – Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference'

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter on Thursday moderates the fifth edition of the panel discussion, “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference."

In this discussion, LeeAnn talks with women of color who lead major foundations in Chicago. They formed the group Women of Color (WOC, pronounced "woke"), which issued a statement in the wake of racial unrest this year.

Each of the panelists shares how their lives have been impacted by racism.

Panelists include:

Sharon Bush, Executive Director, Grand Victoria Foundation

Felicia Davis, President and CEO, Chicago Foundation for Women

Maria Socorro Pesqueira, President, Healthy Communities Foundation

See past editions of "The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference" below!

In the fourth edition of "The Path Forward," panelists talk about ways Chicago residents can have a voice on the very important issues surrounding Black and Brown people interacting with police officials.

The team at Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation shares their personal stories on race and systemic racism and how reckoning with our collective past can bring healing.

NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter moderates “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference," a discussion with artists and life partners Nick Cave and Bob Faust and Center on Halsted Chief Administrative Officer Kim Fountain.