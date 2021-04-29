the path forward

Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – Fearless Conversations About Race and Maternal Health

Planned Parenthood is working to elevate voices in the Black community to build a more equitable and inclusive system.

In this episode of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists about Black maternal health disparities and what is being done to create change.

According to Planned Parenthood, between 2011 and 2014, pregnancy-related mortality in the US was four times higher for Black women than white women. Planned Parenthood is working to elevate voices in the Black community to build a more equitable and inclusive system.

Panelists include:

  • Lakieta Edwards, founder of Chicago Nurse Midwife
  • Tayo Mbande, who launched the Chicago Birthworks Collective with her mother
  • Michael Morgan, Black Organizing Program (BOP) manager for Planned Parenthood Illinois

See past editions of "The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference" here and below!

In the fourth edition of "The Path Forward," panelists talk about ways Chicago residents can have a voice on the very important issues surrounding Black and Brown people interacting with police officials.
The team at Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation shares their personal stories on race and systemic racism and how reckoning with our collective past can bring healing.
NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter moderates “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference," a discussion with artists and life partners Nick Cave and Bob Faust and Center on Halsted Chief Administrative Officer Kim Fountain.

