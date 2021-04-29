Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – Fearless Conversations About Race and Maternal Health

In this episode of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter talks with panelists about Black maternal health disparities and what is being done to create change.
According to Planned Parenthood, between 2011 and 2014, pregnancy-related mortality in the US was four times higher for Black women than white women. Planned Parenthood is working to elevate voices in the Black community to build a more equitable and inclusive system.
Panelists include:
- Lakieta Edwards, founder of Chicago Nurse Midwife
- Tayo Mbande, who launched the Chicago Birthworks Collective with her mother
- Michael Morgan, Black Organizing Program (BOP) manager for Planned Parenthood Illinois
See past editions of "The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference" here and below!