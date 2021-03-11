the path forward

Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – Fearless Conversations About Chicago's LatinX LGBTQ Community

The Chicago History Museum is partnering with The Association of Latinos and Latinas Motivating Action to uncover the impact of the pandemic on the LatinX LGBTQ community.  

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The coronavirus pandemic brought to the forefront huge health disparities in Chicago's Black and brown communities, as well as other marginalized communities in the city.

In response, the Chicago History Museum is creating a documentary about some of the personal disparity stories. The museum is partnering with The Association of Latinos and Latinas Motivating Action, better known as ALMA, to uncover the impact of the pandemic on the LatinX LGBTQ community.  

Panelists in this edition of The Path Forward include:

  • Kim L. Hunt, Out at CHM committee member
  • Julio Rodriguez, board president of ALMA
  • Nancy Villafranca, Guzman, vice president for education and engagement

See past editions of "The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference" here and below!

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
In the fourth edition of "The Path Forward," panelists talk about ways Chicago residents can have a voice on the very important issues surrounding Black and Brown people interacting with police officials.
The team at Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation shares their personal stories on race and systemic racism and how reckoning with our collective past can bring healing.
NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter moderates “The Path Forward: Personal Stories About Race and How We Can Make A Difference," a discussion with artists and life partners Nick Cave and Bob Faust and Center on Halsted Chief Administrative Officer Kim Fountain.

Chris Welch Jan 13

Illinois House Elects Welch First Black Speaker, First New Leader in Decades, Replacing Madigan

personal finance Jan 12

Americans Rally to Support Black-Owned Businesses Hit by Two Crises

This article tagged under:

the path forwardMaking A Differencerace in chicagoLeeAnn Trotter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us