Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – Fearless Conversations About Chicago's LatinX LGBTQ Community

The coronavirus pandemic brought to the forefront huge health disparities in Chicago's Black and brown communities, as well as other marginalized communities in the city.
In response, the Chicago History Museum is creating a documentary about some of the personal disparity stories. The museum is partnering with The Association of Latinos and Latinas Motivating Action, better known as ALMA, to uncover the impact of the pandemic on the LatinX LGBTQ community.
Panelists in this edition of The Path Forward include:
- Kim L. Hunt, Out at CHM committee member
- Julio Rodriguez, board president of ALMA
- Nancy Villafranca, Guzman, vice president for education and engagement
