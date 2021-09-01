Watch: ‘The Path Forward' – A Fearless Conversation on the Access to Justice Gap

In this episode of "The Path Forward," NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter discusses an important civil rights issue for our time: People living in poverty who can’t access their rights to basic necessities because they can’t afford a lawyer.

Called the Access to Justice Gap, this includes rights in housing, veterans' benefits, disability access and many other areas of the civil justice system.

Joining LeeAnn for the conversation is Rohan Pavuluri, CEO of Upsolve, a nonprofit that empowers low-income and working-class families to access their civil legal rights and achieve economic mobility.

To read the op-ed Pavuluri co-authored with Congressman Joe Kennedy III calling for a new civil right in America, click here.

