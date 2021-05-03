CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson Announces She's Leaving Her Position in June

Note: The news conference can be watched live in the video player above beginning at around 1 p.m.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said Monday that she's leaving her position in June.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Jackson announced the news in a letter to her "CPS family" posted on social media Monday morning.

"It is with adoration that I have led this great school district as CEO for the past four years. While I feel there is still more work to be done in CPS, I also believe it is time to pass the torch to new leadership for the next chapter," Jackson's letter reads. "Therefore, after careful deliberation, I have made the tough decision not to renew my contract as CEO, which expires on June 30, 2021."

Jackson and Mayor Lori Lightfoot are scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. from City Hall, according to their public schedules, which say that they will together "provide an update on CPS." The news conference can be watched live in the video player above.

Jackson is a CPS graduate and a current CPS parent, both of which she referenced in her letter. She wrote Monday that she's served in senior leadership roles with CPS for seven years, highlighting the district's accomplishments in that time as "nationally recognized gains in student achievement, dramatic increases in graduation rates, college enrollment and completion rates, and the expansion of more academic programming across the city."

Jackson noted that her "tenure has not been without its adversity," highlighting a "disruptive year" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As I close out the next few months in CPS, our collective focus will be on ensuring a successful and safe reopening of schools full time in the fall," Jackson said.

"When I began this journey, I made a commitment to lead with integrity, courage, and excellence while bringing much needed stability to the district," she wrote. "I have delivered on that promise and will continue to advocate for the children of Chicago."

Check back for updates on this developing story.